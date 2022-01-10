South Dakota Investment Council Sells 56,030 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 597,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 0.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.07% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $30,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.41.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $62.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.61%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

