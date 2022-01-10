Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,100 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE:SWX opened at $68.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.46.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.82 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

