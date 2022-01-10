SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.22

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.22 and last traded at $51.22, with a volume of 26707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.37.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 744.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

