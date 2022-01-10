SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.22

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.22 and last traded at $51.22, with a volume of 26707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.37.
Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86.
About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)
SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.
