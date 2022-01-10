SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $37.07 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

