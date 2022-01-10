SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Increased by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 2.5% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $36,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

MDY opened at $508.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.42. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.73 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

