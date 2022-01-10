Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. Spirit Realty Capital also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.52-3.58 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

SRC opened at $48.21 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 102.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 788,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $74,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

