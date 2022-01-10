Splintershards Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Splintershards has a market cap of $59.68 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005551 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009678 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002714 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 453,437,499 coins and its circulating supply is 349,351,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

