Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Sold by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. cut its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,830 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Sprott were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 34.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sprott by 9.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Sprott by 48.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Sprott by 52.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sprott during the second quarter worth about $349,000. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SII has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

SII stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.77. 2,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sprott Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $41.29 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 20.22%. Analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

