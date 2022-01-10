Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $315.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 83.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.78.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.27. 408,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,890,491. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square has a 52-week low of $138.09 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.85, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $220,584.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,306 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth approximately $234,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.