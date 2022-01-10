SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSAAY. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.25.

SSAAY opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Equities analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

