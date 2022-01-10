SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.44.

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,320. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.