STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Down to $82.67

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $82.67, but opened at $79.00. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $77.45, with a volume of 2,612 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.59 and a beta of 0.92.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,528,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,615,000 after purchasing an additional 76,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,750,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 20.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,012,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.