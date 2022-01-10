STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Down to $82.67

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $82.67, but opened at $79.00. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $77.45, with a volume of 2,612 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.41.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $910,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 268,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,472,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

