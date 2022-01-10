Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. Acquires 2,500 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Forian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $19,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FORA stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. Forian Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $45.00.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Forian by 177.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Forian by 113.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Forian in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Forian in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Forian in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

