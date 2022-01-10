Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. Acquires 2,500 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Forian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $19,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
FORA stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. Forian Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $45.00.
Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
Forian Company Profile
