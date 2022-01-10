Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.99 Billion

Analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report $7.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.22 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $32.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.50 billion to $33.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $35.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.19 billion to $36.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.86. 327,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,648,809. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.