Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.64.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.