State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,815 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Cincinnati Financial worth $24,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

CINF stock opened at $118.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.56 and a 1 year high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

