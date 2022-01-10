State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,463 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 19,064 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $22,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 433.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $26.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

