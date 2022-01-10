State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Ingersoll Rand worth $20,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $59.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

