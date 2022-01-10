State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $20,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $106.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.38.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

