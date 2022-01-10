State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,790 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $24,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 101,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,680,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 656,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,167,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.0% in the third quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 59.5% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.80.

TTWO opened at $164.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.58 and a 200 day moving average of $168.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.