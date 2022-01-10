State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,746 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,746 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Diamondback Energy worth $22,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,938,439,000 after acquiring an additional 357,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,061,212,000 after purchasing an additional 397,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $969,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,003 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $314,279,000 after purchasing an additional 117,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.78.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FANG opened at $121.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

