Stelco’s (STLC) Hold Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their hold rating on shares of Stelco (TSE:STLC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

STLC has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stelco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.06.

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$36.78 on Friday. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$19.67 and a 52-week high of C$51.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$40.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

