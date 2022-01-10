Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,604,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,662 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $89,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2,162.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 80,834 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 107,106 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,725,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,988,000 after buying an additional 314,030 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE:STL opened at $29.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.53. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.97%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

