Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 46 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $11.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $499.66. 46,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $622.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $238.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.56.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.