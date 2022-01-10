Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock traded down $63.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,080.67. The company had a trading volume of 26,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,083. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,463.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,471.71. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,005.14 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,637.90.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.