Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 66,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,591. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $39.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

