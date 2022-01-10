Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 5,547 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 570.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $5.30 on Monday, reaching $365.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.28.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

