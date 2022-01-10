Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 215 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after buying an additional 2,654,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $290,398,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 37.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,239,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,650,000 after buying an additional 338,366 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,082.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after buying an additional 336,224 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.63.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $254.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,640. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

