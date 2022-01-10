Steven Madden, Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steven Madden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.33. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $43.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.37. Steven Madden has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

