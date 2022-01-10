Stipend Price Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, Stipend has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market capitalization of $321,268.75 and $33.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,329.11 or 0.99975493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00088568 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.26 or 0.00346550 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.42 or 0.00436428 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00013624 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00128771 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008840 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006216 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,952,534 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

