Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Buys $478,277.80 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 26,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $478,277.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 77,717 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,655.82.

On Monday, December 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,040,500.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $221,737.85.

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,955,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,427,750.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,500.00.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $18.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

