Strong (STRONG) Trading Up 10.2% This Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Strong coin can now be bought for approximately $602.27 or 0.01444909 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $83.28 million and $10.16 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00056605 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00080636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.05 or 0.07355716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,627.50 or 0.99868063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00067207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

