Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Cut by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 680,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $179,569,000 after buying an additional 142,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK traded down $2.76 on Monday, hitting $260.81. 5,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,038. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.01.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.74.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.