Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 10,100 SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 109,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $43,584.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $47,267.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,768 shares of company stock valued at $427,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIBN opened at $20.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $698.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

