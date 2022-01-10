Summit Global Investments Invests $258,000 in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 164,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Castlight Health by 299.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Castlight Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 934,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $175,245.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $39,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $227,967. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of CSLT opened at $2.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $329.13 million, a PE ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. Castlight Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

