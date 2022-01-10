Summit Global Investments Makes New $245,000 Investment in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Summit Global Investments owned 0.06% of Kimball International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Kimball International by 6,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 55,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 16.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 107.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBAL opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.75 million, a PE ratio of -130.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kimball International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $156.61 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -450.00%.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

