Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Summit Global Investments owned 0.06% of MasterCraft Boat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $27.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $144.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

