Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 950,240 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 891.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 257,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 231,972 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 133,440 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYRS. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

