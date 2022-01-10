Summit Global Investments Takes $297,000 Position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 57,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Quantum by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum alerts:

QMCO stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. Quantum Co. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $322.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $45,025.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.