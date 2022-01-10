Summit Global Investments Takes $324,000 Position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Summit Global Investments owned 0.11% of Puma Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,586,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,920,000 after purchasing an additional 47,588 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,598,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 15.5% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 149,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.4% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 447,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of PBYI opened at $2.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.44 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 665.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,574 shares of company stock valued at $131,240. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.