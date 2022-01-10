Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

SU stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

