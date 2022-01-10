SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $19.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SunPower’s FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised shares of SunPower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of SunPower from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. SunPower has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SunPower during the second quarter valued at $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in SunPower during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the third quarter valued at $87,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in SunPower by 44.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.