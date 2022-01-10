Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,000 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 719,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.3 days.

OTCMKTS SURVF opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

