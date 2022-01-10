Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $2.24 on Friday. Super League Gaming has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $80.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Jung bought 16,010 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,951.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Wann sold 100,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $282,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 50,745 shares of company stock worth $148,138 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Super League Gaming by 193.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

