SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Down 16.6% in December

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 245,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 734,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.16% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.50 on Monday. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.