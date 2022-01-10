SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Brokerages forecast that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $5.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $771.74.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $733.15. The company had a trading volume of 404,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $710.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $640.89. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $412.23 and a 12 month high of $763.22.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total transaction of $183,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,888 shares of company stock valued at $15,991,884. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

