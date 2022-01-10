SVB Leerink Weighs in on HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.68. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HCA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.90.

NYSE HCA opened at $252.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The firm has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $156.43 and a 52-week high of $269.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.25.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after buying an additional 1,028,059 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,857 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 467.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,042,000 after purchasing an additional 879,114 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after purchasing an additional 723,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,407,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

