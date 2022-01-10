Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Hits One Day Volume of $107,645.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Swapcoinz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the dollar. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $3.24 million and $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00057123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00083897 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.56 or 0.07309905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,590.04 or 0.99955122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00067838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

