Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$20.39 during mid-day trading on Monday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

